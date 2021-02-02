Knox County's BOE to hold special meeting after KCS reports nearly 9,000 absences

The meeting comes as Knox County Schools reported that one in seven students did not show up for class on Thursday.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County’s Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Wednesday after Knox County Schools reported nearly 9,000 absences, according to board member, Susan Horn.

The meeting comes as Knox County Schools reported that one in seven students did not show up for class on Thursday, meaning a total of nearly 9,000 absences.

The special meeting will take place at 5 p.m. immediately prior to the board’s regularly scheduled work session on September 1, Horn said.

While the formal agenda has not yet been announced, Horn said it would include discussion on contact tracing and masks, among other issues related to the virus.

“We’re dealing with a highly contagious virus,” Horn said.

School board member Patti Bounds defended the district’s handling of the pandemic on Friday, saying she “supports the superintendent.”

The district does not have rules on social distancing or masks this school year. The Knox County Health Department is in charge of contact tracing cases.

“I still feel like the best choice is to let parents make that decision,” Bounds said regarding the mask mandate.