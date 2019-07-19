KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — At the Knox County Board of Education meeting Wednesday, when and where to allow cell phones and other personal devices was a topic of conversation.

"They talked about students taking pictures of testing," Knox County Education Association President Tanya Coats said. "I don't think our kids are using it to this sense where they want to cheat."

Coats said technology is becoming a more important part of the classroom and that the school district needs to embrace personal devices where necessary.

"If this is the only means they have for the resource, then we need to let them use it," Coats said. While some Knox County schools use iPads or ChromeBooks in class, others do not have enough devices for every student.

"We're in an era where technology is vital for us, that we've got to give students opportunity," Coats said. "And if parents can help us by getting personal devices for their kids that we can utilize in school, so be it."

Current Knox County Schools policy requires cell phones and other personal devices to be put away during instructional time, either off or silenced depending on the grade level.

Elementary school students are not permitted to use their phones at all on school grounds.

Middle schoolers are required to have their phones off during school hours, but can use them on campus before or after school.

High school students may use their phones in between classes, at lunch, before and after school.

Teachers and administrators can also give students permission to use their phones at their discretion.

The Knox County School Board voted to keep that current policy in place, with slight updates to verbiage.

While technology is useful in the classroom, 12-year-old Maya Manny said having personal devices in addition to school-issued devices can be distracting for her peers.

"You wouldn't be more entitled to learning," she said. "If you have the choice to look at your phone, or learn about some subject that you don't like, you would much rather look at your phone. So you wouldn't be coming school to learn and that's what you need to do at school."

She uses an school-district issued iPad in class, which is restricted to certain applications and websites. School wireless networks offer similar protections against inappropriate content and websites for those using their own device.

"We look at it as just another tool and we defer to teachers to be able to make those decisions in conjunction with their principal," assistant superintendent Jon Rysewyk said. He said he's watched many teachers successfully allow students to use their own devices to enhance the overall learning process.

In a physics lab, students used the slow-motion feature on their phones to watch a metal ball bearing land on a ruler. While the movement was too fast for the human eye to measure, the students were able to conduct the experiment because of the recorded video.

"When it was done, they put them away. I mean, it was like no conversation," Rysewyk said. "It was just something that in that teacher's classroom, they use regularly to assist in things like science labs."