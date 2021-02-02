Knoxville Catholic Schools to temporarily require masks starting Sept. 7

Families will have a choice to opt-out of the requirement. It will be in place until Oct. 1.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Educators at Knoxville Catholic Schools instituted a mask mandate on Tuesday starting September 7.

Officials said that the decision comes after 58 active cases were reported in the school system. They also said that 144 students were out due to quarantine in 9 out of 10 schools. In total, the Diocese population includes 3,379 students.

Families will be able to opt out of the requirement by submitting a form. Governor Bill Lee earlier signed an executive order requiring educators to give families a choice to opt-out of mask requirements in schools.