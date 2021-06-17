Knoxville College receives $200,000 in support from the city as it plans on reopening

The money will go towards workforce development efforts in the college, according to officials.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A historic Black college in Knoxville is receiving grant money from the city to help it get back on its feet, helping it continue educating students.

Knoxville College will receive $200,000 towards renovating its workforce development building, according to city leaders. It will also get help on strategizing how to reopen and attract students once again, after losing its accreditation in 1997 and closing its doors in 2016.

“This is really about an institution that has a history of education in the community, a history of relationships with the community," said Stephanie Welch, the Chief of Economic and Community Development. "I mean, we were really thrilled with a partnership with Knoxville College."

The college was founded in 1875 as part of the United Presbyterian Church of North America's missionary efforts. It sought to provide education for newly freed men and women.

“Knoxville is in a great position to bring some workforce development opportunities into a neighborhood that could really benefit from those opportunities,” said Welch.

In January, the college announced a new Interim President — Leonard Adams. He founded a nonprofit and is a military veteran who also studied at Knoxville College during his undergraduate years.

When he became Interim President, Adams said he wanted to grow stronger partnerships in the Knoxville community between corporations, government offices and philanthropic individuals.

Knoxville College is also working with another historically Black college, Morris Brown in Atlanta. It just regained its accreditation after losing it 20 years ago.

Their president, Dr. Kevin James shared strategies that Knoxville College could use down the road.

“You guys have 55 acres of land, use it," he said. "Partner with companies and organizations that will tie academically tie in academically some of your programs and or create programs."