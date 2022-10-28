UT's Baker Center partners with City of Knoxville for student fellows program

The student fellows program lets students work in different departments within the city.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UT students with the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy now have the opportunity to work directly in a variety of departments or agencies with the City of Knoxville.

Knoxville and the Baker Center have an official agreement for the center's students to work as fellows within city government in areas of interest to the student.

“This partnership between the Baker Center and the City of Knoxville is providing meaningful opportunities for our students to get real-world, hands-on experience that will prepare them for a career in public service,” UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said. “Programs like these exemplify the education we offer our students—one grounded in academic excellence, experiential learning, and service and leadership. I am grateful to Dr. Wanamaker and Mayor Kincannon for recognizing the potential this partnership had to benefit both the city and our students.”

There are currently four Baker Center students working among the city ranks. The students receive a stipend for their work.