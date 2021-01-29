Knoxville lawmakers call for teacher salary increases after state allocates funds

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Superintendent Bob Thomas urged the board to increase teacher pay instead of administrative personnel.

Teachers may soon see a slightly bigger paycheck after Knoxville lawmakers called for the Knox County Board of Education to increase their salaries, instead of other kinds of educators.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Superintendent Bob Thomas said in a letter Friday that they intended for teachers to receive a raise after the General Assembly allocated $42 million to increase the salary portion of the state's education funding formula by 2%

Despite the funding, only local education agencies have the authority to increase teacher salaries.

"Too many times in the past when the legislature has passed salary increases for classroom teachers, the LEA has chosen to distribute the pay increase to other personnel including administrative personnel, that is far removed from the classroom," the letter said.

Ten lawmakers also signed the letter, including Representative Gloria Johnson, Senator Richard Briggs and Lt. Governor Randy McNally.

Tennessee lawmakers held a special session to address education needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of those discussions focused on increasing teacher salaries without burdening budgets.