Knox Co. Schools votes to approve Knoxville Preparatory School charter school application

Originally, a vote to approve the application failed. However, resolutions to explain why it did not pass also failed, leading to a special meeting on Thursday.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — On Thursday, Knox County Schools voted to approve an application from Knoxville Preparatory School to open a boys-only charter school in the district. It was the second time that KCS leaders considered the application.

Originally, they met on April 6 to vote on it. During that meeting, the application did not pass in a 4-4 vote. The board was missing one person during that meeting, and some members spoke about several concerns they had about the application, such as a "lack of a SPED plan," concerns about the data in it, and a lack of a commitment to accept transgender students.

State law requires that when a charter school application fails, the board of education also gives reasons why it failed. Resolutions to explain why the application was not approved also failed, leading to confusion.

The Knox County law director's office asked KCS leaders to reconvene. During Thursday's special meeting, they formally voted again. They drafted two resolutions the board of education would need to vote on — one approving the application and another denying it, with reasons listed.

The resolution approving the school's application passed in a 5-4 vote. Board members Susan Horn, Kristi Kristy, Betsy Henderson, Steve Triplett and Mike McMillan voted to approve it.

Knoxville Preparatory School is now expected to soon welcome 105 sixth-grade boys.