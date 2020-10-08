Knoxville's CAC program to offer grab and go meals for kids

CAC Nutrition Services will provide multiple breakfast and lunch meals on Aug. 12, Aug. 17 and Aug. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Children must be present.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting on Wednesday, Knoxville's CAC Nutrition Services will provide curbside pick-up service for breakfast and lunch at 20 distribution locations.

CAC Nutrition Services is partnering with the City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation and Knox County Schools to provide multiple breakfast and lunch meals on Aug. 12, Aug. 17 and Aug. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The release states kids must be 18 and under. They also must be present to receive the meals.

The goal is to help families that were anticipating the restart of the school lunch program on Aug. 17.

Below are the following distribution locations: