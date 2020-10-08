Knoxville's CAC program to offer grab and go meals for kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting on Wednesday, Knoxville's CAC Nutrition Services will provide curbside pick-up service for breakfast and lunch at 20 distribution locations.
CAC Nutrition Services is partnering with the City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation and Knox County Schools to provide multiple breakfast and lunch meals on Aug. 12, Aug. 17 and Aug. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The release states kids must be 18 and under. They also must be present to receive the meals.
The goal is to help families that were anticipating the restart of the school lunch program on Aug. 17.
Below are the following distribution locations:
- Cal Johnson Rec Center 507 Hall of Fame Dr
- Carter Community Park 9030 Asheville Hwy
- Cecil Webb Rec Center 923 Baker Ave
- Christenberry Rec Center 931 Oglewood Ave
- Cumberland Est Rec Cntr 4529 Silverhill Dr
- Danny Mayfield Park 700 College St
- Deane Hill Rec Center 7414 Deane Hill Dr
- EV Davidson Rec Center 3124 Wilson Ave
- Gibbs Ruritan Park 7827 Tazewell Pike
- Inskip Recreation Center 301 W Inskip Drive
- Larry Cox Center 3109 Ocoee Trail
- Lonsdale Rec Center 2700 Gloria Garner St
- Milton Roberts Rec Cntr 5900 Asheville Hwy
- Montg Village Baptist Ctr 4601 Joe Lewis Rd
- North Ridge Head Start 1008 Breda Drive
- Richard Leake Rec Center 3511 Alice Bell Rd
- Skatetown Rink 5713 N Broadway
- So. Knoxville Com Cntr 522 Maryville Pike
- Transformation Church 9050 Cross Park Dr.
- Victor Ashe Park 4901 Bradshaw Rd