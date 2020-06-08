Kroger offers new promotion to help educators, parents with back-to-school needs

Now through Sept. 9, teachers, school administrators and parents who shop at Kroger on Wednesdays will save an extra 10% on general merchandise.

TENNESSEE, USA — Kroger announced on Thursday, Aug. 6, it is offering more ways to save on back-to-school essentials during its first Teachers and Honorary Teachers savings event.

Now through Sept. 9, teachers, school administrators and parents who shop at Kroger on Wednesdays will save an extra 10% on general merchandise, including school and craft supplies, toys, games, sporting goods, housewares, apparel and electronics, according to a release.

“During these challenging and uncertain times, the enthusiasm for education that we’ve experienced from teachers, school administrators and parents alike has been uplifting,” said Melissa Eads, Kroger spokesperson. "We’re thrilled to offer this exclusive discount to teachers and ‘honorary teachers’ across our family of stores as a way to show our gratitude for all they’re doing for their students and our communities.”

To receive the Teachers and Honorary Teachers discount, Kroger said customers can shop in-store or via Kroger Pickup using their shopper’s card on any Wednesday during the promotion dates and simply request the discount at checkout.