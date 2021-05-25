Looking ahead, Knox County students will not be required to wear masks in the fall.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — It's the last day of school for Knox County students, from security changes to navigating life in a pandemic, it's been a school year with many unique challenges.

The Knox County Board of Education voted to officially end the mask mandate on May 26.

This summer, all school districts in the state are required to offer in-person summer learning programs.

In Knox County, around 27,000 students were eligible to participate, but just under 6,000 signed up. That's about a quarter of students who qualify.

Some educators said they understand that students need a mental health break from school. Others say they'd like to see more efforts to help students this fall.

"Helping get those resources in line so a child can be successful, that's how we're going to change how our kids are doing and how we're going to raise those scores," Gloria Johnson, State Representative said.