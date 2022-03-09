Latino College & Resource Fair to be held at Bearden High School on March 10

The event will take place at Bearden High School from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools, Centro Hispano, and Project GRAD will hold a Latino College & Resource Fair on Thursday.

The Latino College & Resource Fair is open to everyone and will provide information about colleges and options for future goals.

There will be Spanish interpreters to help during the event.

The event is a collaborative effort that includes:

Centro Hispano

KCS (ELL teachers, guidance counselors, etc.)

Knox Education Foundation

Project GRAD

University of Tennessee (Office of Diversity and Engagement)

Maryville College

Pellissippi State Community College

Johnson University

Carson Newman

Roane State Community College