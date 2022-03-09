Latino College & Resource Fair to be held at Bearden High School on March 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools, Centro Hispano, and Project GRAD will hold a Latino College & Resource Fair on Thursday.
The event will take place at Bearden High School from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
The Latino College & Resource Fair is open to everyone and will provide information about colleges and options for future goals.
There will be Spanish interpreters to help during the event.
The event is a collaborative effort that includes:
- Centro Hispano
- KCS (ELL teachers, guidance counselors, etc.)
- Knox Education Foundation
- Project GRAD
- University of Tennessee (Office of Diversity and Engagement)
- Maryville College
- Pellissippi State Community College
- Johnson University
- Carson Newman
- Roane State Community College
For more information, you can send a text message to 865-302-3705 or an email to college@centrohispanotn.org.