Education

Latino College & Resource Fair to be held at Bearden High School on March 10

The event will take place at Bearden High School from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools, Centro Hispano, and Project GRAD will hold a Latino College & Resource Fair on Thursday.

The Latino College & Resource Fair is open to everyone and will provide information about colleges and options for future goals.

There will be Spanish interpreters to help during the event.

The event is a collaborative effort that includes: 

  • Centro Hispano
  • KCS (ELL teachers, guidance counselors, etc.) 
  • Knox Education Foundation
  • Project GRAD
  • University of Tennessee (Office of Diversity and Engagement)
  • Maryville College
  • Pellissippi State Community College 
  • Johnson University
  • Carson Newman
  • Roane State Community College

For more information, you can send a text message to 865-302-3705 or an email to college@centrohispanotn.org.

Credit: KCS/Centro Hispano

