Lawsuit filed against TN law preventing transgender students from playing on sports teams aligning with gender identity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Advocates filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Tennessee's law that prevents transgender students from playing on athletics teams that align with their gender identity.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 14-year-old Luc Esquivel, a Farragut High School student, who said he was looking forward to trying out for the boys' golf team before SB 228 was signed into law. The law prevents transgender students from participating in sports teams that align with their gender identity.

"To have the legislature pass a law that singled out me and kids like me to keep us from being part of a team, that crushed me, it hurt very much," said Esquivel. "I just want to play, like any other kid.”

In the lawsuit, officials say that he does not have any possibility of playing on the team because of the law, regardless of his skill. They also say that it is stigmatizing to force him to play on the girl's team, just as it would be stigmatizing for a cisgender boy to be forced to be the only boy on a girl's team.

Being designated a girl can cause severe psychological harm for transgender students. The lawsuit claims the law prevents transgender students from playing altogether since they would face psychological harm when playing on teams not aligning with their gender identity.

Since it bars transgender students from playing altogether, the lawsuit claims it also prevents them from benefiting from athletics. It says they can be forced to miss out on the social, educational, physical and emotional health benefits that athletics can bring.

"SB 228 contravenes prevailing standards adopted by athletic associations across the country and around the world," the lawsuit says. "Neither the National Collegiate Athletic Association (“NCAA”) nor the International Olympic Committee has adopted any sort of categorical bar on the participation of transgender athletes, and many transgender athletes do in fact participate in such elite athletic competition consistent with their gender identity."

The lawsuit goes on to say that the law is "a solution in search of a problem." Lawmakers could not identify an example of how transgender students' participation in sports limited opportunities for cisgender students during the legislative session, the lawsuit claims.

"In fact, the sponsor was not aware of any transgender students participating in interscholastic sports at all in Tennessee," the lawsuit says. "It was part of a wave of legislation in Tennessee and across the country targeting transgender people for disapproval and exclusion from full participation in society."

Excluding Esquivel from Farragut High School's golf team does not protect the athletic opportunities and safety of cisgender girls, the lawsuit claims.

Advocates claimed that the law can also violate protections from the 14th Amendment since they say it discriminates on the basis of sex and transgender status.

Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the ACLU of Tennessee filed the lawsuit.

Advocates and lawmakers also warned that the law could lead to an increase in assaults and suicides due to the increased marginalization of the LGBTQ+ community.