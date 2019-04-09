KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Great Schools Partnership's Leaders for Readers program is expanding in Knox County. Now more than half of Knox County elementary schools will participate in this program.

This year, volunteers will serve more than 1,000 first, second, and third grade students across the district.

“Last year, 170 volunteers worked with more than 750 students under this program,” said Janine Al-Aseer, Innovation Project Manager with Great School Partnership.

Funding for the expansion was made possible by a $15,000 donation from the First Tennessee Foundation. Great Schools Partnership started the program five years ago.

“Last year, our benchmark testing showed that 85% of students that participated in our program showed growth in their reading,” Al-Aseer said.

That includes overall reading ability, reading comprehension, oral reading fluency, attitude about school and attitude about reading.

The mission for this program is to increase the number of students who can read proficiently by third-grade. Currently, less than half of Knox County third-graders are reading at grade level.

RELATED: Only 40 percent of Knox County 3rd graders are reading at grade level

Now that the program is expanding, Leaders for Readers needs more volunteers. To become a volunteer you must be at least 18 years old and commit to reading with students for one hour per week during the school year.

“Not only is it just a small commitment of an hour a week. The impact is huge,” Al-Aseer said. “It’s going to be the best hour that you spend all week.”

To become a volunteer call 865-215-4501 or click here.

This is a list of the ten new schools added to the volunteer-led reading assisted program.

1. Bonny Kate Elementary

2. Dogwood Elementary

3. East Knox Elementary

4. Karns Elementary

5. Mount Olive Elementary

6. Pond Gap Elementary

7. Ritta Elementary

8. Sam E. Hill Primary

9. Sunnyview Primary

10. West Haven Elementary

The above schools will be joining the following 15 schools that are already active in the Leaders for Readers program.

1. Ball Camp Elementary

2. Beaumont Magnet Academy

3. Belle Morris Elementary

4. Fountain City Elementary

5. Green Magnet Academy

6. Inskip Elementary

7. Lonsdale Elementary

8. Maynard Elementary

9. New Hopewell Elementary

10. Norwood Elementary

11. Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy

12. South Knoxville Elementary

13. Spring Hill Elementary

14. West Hills Elementary

15. West View Elementary