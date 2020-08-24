Lenoir City High School to move to have at-home learning day after positive COVID-19 tests

Students will not attend in-person at LCHS and are advised to check Canvas and email for At-Home Learning expectations and assignments from their teacher.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Lenoir City High School announced all students in 9-12 grades will have an at-home learning day on Monday, Aug. 24 after recent positive COVID-19 tests were reported at the school.

On Thursday, the Lenoir City Director of Schools told 10News they had one case confirmed: a staff member who had no contact with anyone in classrooms.

Students will not attend in-person at LCHS and are advised to check Canvas and email for At-Home Learning expectations and assignments from their teacher.

Faculty and staff will report as scheduled.

This announcement does not impact Lenoir City Elementary School or Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School.