Lenoir City High School to move to virtual learning starting Thursday

The Director of Schools told 10News the high school is closing because of staffing shortages.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Lenoir City High School will move to virtual learning starting Wednesday, Sept. 9 through next Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Director of Schools told 10News.

The school is moving to virtual learning because of a "number of faculty and staff out for illness," according to a message sent to parents. All faculty and staff are expected to return to school on Sept. 16.

All Lenoir City Schools closed on Friday, Sept. 3 "because of sickness," according to the school district's Facebook page.

10News obtained the waiver Lenoir City Schools sent to the Tennessee Department of Education to close on Sept. 3. TDOE approved the school district's request, citing: one-third of the students in isolation or quarantine in two out of the district's three schools, 50% of the staff in isolation or quarantine, and all six school nurses sick or "at home caring for sick children."

In that waiver, the district said 50% of their cafeteria staff is available to serve children.

Dawn Brink, a Lenoir City High School parent who has kids in 10th and 11th grade, said the coronavirus pandemic is disrupting her kids' learning.

"My daughter has missed seven days from quarantining," Brink said. "She was negative with all of them and they were excused."

Brink said her daughter found out schools would be closing in school Wednesday morning. The district notified parents shortly thereafter.