KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County seniors said they want a different plan graduation. This after the Knox County Board of Education released its plan to include mostly seniors while parents would be asked to stream it online.

Austin East's Aaliyah Riddle drafted a three page proposal and Jaiva Chandler edited together student's stories from all over.

"Here's what a few of our classmates had to say about it," Riddle said in a video.

One Powell High School student shared why having her parents there would mean so much.

"I am a first generation high school student," Nahomy Limon said. "My parents didn't get to finish school."

Another student from Fulton High School shared her thoughts too.

"Since I was three my parents have divorced, so to have both of them at my graduation would be amazing," Calliee Anderson said.

They all wanted to find the words to say what South Doyle's Lindsay Sterchi wanted to say too.

WBIR

"I want the board to know how important walking across the stage is for our family and even our friends to see," she said.

Deja Griffin over at L&N Stem Academy felt that way too.

WBIR

"They started this journey with me through each thing that I did," she said.

It's a feeling she said looks different for everyone.

"For all of the families this is a big moment for some parents this is the first event for them to attend and for some students they are the first in their families to graduate," Griffin said.

However she believes that they all have one specific hope in common.

"Let us have one more memory let that memory be high school graduation," she said.

Last week we asked the board if they'd be be willing to hear proposals, more than one member said yes. Knox County Superintendent Bob Thomas told WBIR the plan is not set in stone and could change if a safe alternative falls within the guidelines the district is given.

Aaliyah Riddle's proposal breaks down what other counties are doing to accommodate parents and loved ones. She asks the board of education look for another way to ensure parents get to attend, too.

