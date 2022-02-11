Lincoln Memorial University celebrates 125th anniversary, and Lincoln's birthday, over the weekend

Ahead of the university's birthday, LMU is kicking off a weekend of celebrations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This weekend marks a special occasion for Lincoln Memorial University — its 125th anniversary. The weekend also marks the birthday of former President Abraham Lincoln.

Leaders at LMU planned a weekend full of celebrations to mark the occasion. It began Friday when students and community members attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Lincoln Statue inside of the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum.

There the LMU president, Dr. Clayton Hess, formally announced celebrations for the university's 125th anniversary. Dennis Boggs, a Lincoln actor, will also read the Gettysburg Address before officials formally introduced the James Simmons Annual Scholarship Award for a history major.

The museum said it also planned to have activities planned throughout the day with free admission. Staff said they would also bring people on a behind-the-scenes Inside the Vault tour while allowing them to see some special items. Anyone who wants to attend should reserve tickets ahead of time.

Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln" will also be showing all day in the museum's auditorium.