Lincoln Memorial University developing new School of Engineering in Harrogate and Knoxville

Officials with LMU said they were working to get the new school of engineering accredited.

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Lincoln Memorial University announced that its students will soon have more choices in what they want to study after they open a new School of Engineering.

The school hired Dr. Ryan A. Overton to serve as the school's founding dean. He will develop the college's first engineering programs, which includes getting accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

“It is a great honor and blessing to lead the new school of engineering that will deliver a hands-on, practical engineering education. The fun and intrinsically satisfying part of being an engineer is designing innovative products that will be utilized by millions of people,” he said.

Overton studied at the University of Tennessee where he earned a doctorate in civil engineering, specializing in transportation engineering.