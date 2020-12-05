HARROGATE, Tenn. — Lincoln Memorial University announced that classes would be held on campus and in person for the fall, after they moved online for the rest of the spring semester.

Classes for the fall semester will begin as originally scheduled, according to a press release from the university. Summer classes will still be held online, except for experiential learning and laboratory courses. Those will be held in-person, following social distancing and CDC hygiene guidelines.

Social distancing and new safety practices will be part of the new normal for students returning to class in the fall, officials with the university said.

“Our task force will continue to meet and monitor what is happening locally, regionally and nationally in regard to the global pandemic,” LMU President Clayton Hess said. “Our decisions have been and will continue to be guided by health professionals and data.”

University officials also said that they are making preparations in case social distancing requirements call for new methods of teaching. They are also working to prepare in case there is a re-emergence of the virus, which may require a return to online courses, officials said.

