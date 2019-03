KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Lincoln Memorial University has been granted full approval by The American Bar Association.

"This is a day of celebration for Lincoln Memorial University and especially for the Duncan School of Law," said Jude Gary Wade, Vice President and Dean. "Over the last ten years, our school has managed to hit a few potholes along the path to full approval by the American Bar Association, so success is all the sweeter."

According to a press release, accreditation means LMU Law has demonstrated that it is in full compliance with all of the ABA Standards for the Approval of Law Schools. The Council of the ABA Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar is recognized by the United States Department of Education (DOE) as the accrediting agency for programs that lead to the JD degree.

Full approval entitles LMU Law to all the rights of a fully approved law school, and enables its graduates to take the bar exam in any American jurisdiction. The ABA granted LMU Law provisional approval in 2014.

In addition to being approved by the American Bar Association, LMU Law has approval from the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners (TBLE).