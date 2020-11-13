LMU in-person classes to move online after Thanksgiving break

Classes held in-person will move to an online format as the semester ends at Lincoln Memorial University, starting after Thanksgiving break.

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Classes will finish out the semester in an online format starting after Thanksgiving Break at Lincoln Memorial University.

Final exams will also be administered in an online format for lecture classes Employees on campus will continue to report to work, but large gatherings of personnel will be prohibited, officials said in a press release.

President Clayton Hess also said in a release that laboratory and clinical classes at LMU will continue to meet in-person, but they will also follow strict social distancing and COVID-19 protocols.

Campus housing and residence halls will be available for students who remain on-campus throughout Thanksgiving break, or who will return to campus after the holiday. Dining locations on campus will also continue to operate with take-out and limited eat-in capacity. Masks will be required at all LMU facilities, officials said.

The Fall Commencement Ceremony will also be held virtually on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m., officials said.