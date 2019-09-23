HARROGATE, Tenn. — Judge Gary Wade, Vice President and Dean of the Lincoln Memorial University-Duncan School of Law announced his plans to retire at the end of the school year.

Wade joined LMU's law school after retiring from the Supreme Court in July 2015.

“Judge Gary Wade has notified me that he will be retiring at the end of the school year. I appreciate his dedicated service to the LMU-Duncan School of Law, its students and faculty and our academic community. He has been a positive force for the institution, evidence of which can be seen in the talented faculty he has assembled, the ambitious student body he has recruited and the successful LMU-trained lawyers practicing throughout the region. LMU has initiated the process of identifying a successor,” said President Clayton Hess.

RELATED: LMU Duncan School of Law granted full ABA approval

RELATED: Retiring TN justice reviews career, looks forward to LMU post