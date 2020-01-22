KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As temperatures drop below freezing in East Tennessee, the L&N STEM Academy is sending warm thoughts around Knoxville with its "Warm Thoughts" project.

Students in the school's Key Club will distribute around 200 scarves on Wednesday during their lunch break. The scarves have a tag attached to them, "'I am not lost ... You can keep me at no cost! Take me to keep you warm in the cold and help someone else when you can, as this act of kindness is twofold!"

They will walk from L&N STEM Academy towards Market Square, tying scarves to fences and trees along the way for anyone to grab.

In a week, they will go on another expedition to Market Square to collect the scarves nobody took. These will be given to the Northside Kiwanis Club so the club can distribute them among the organizations they sponsor.