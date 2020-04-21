KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools L & N STEM Academy in downtown Knoxville is the ninth-best high school in the state, a new review by U.S. News and World Report shows.

Farragut High School also is ranked 13th in the state, according to the survey, with Maryville High School following right behind at 14th.

Bearden High School is the next highest area high school at 28th, the survey shows.

Overall, the Academy has a ranking of 473 in the U.S. News report. Farragut is 983rd and Maryville comes in at 1,090.

Bearden is 2,406.

Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Hendersonville is considered the best high school in the Volunteer State, according to U.S. News.

The very highest-ranked high school in the nation is Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Va.

Rankings are figured based on a weighted formula that looks at things like college readiness of the graduates, math and reading proficiency and high school graduation rate.

Some educators say while such online rankings can make a school or system feel good, they often don't portray the full photo of how a school is doing.