L&N STEM Academy student named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Christine Chen attends the L&N STEM Academy in Knoxville and was one of 161 students across the U.S. to be named a 2022 Presidential Scholar.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A high school student in Knoxville was recognized in a group of students across the U.S. who made incredible accomplishments in academics, the arts and in technical education.

Christine Chen goes to L&N STEM Academy, and she was one of three students named in the group across the state. The other two were students in Nashville and Memphis areas.

Officials with Knox County School said Chen is planning to attend MIT in the fall, majoring in computer science. They also said she is L&N STEM Academy's valedictorian, with the highest GPA in the school's history — 4.804.

They said she was accepted in MIT, Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale, Stanford, Brown, Wesleyan, the UTK Honors Leadership Program and Vanderbilt with full-ride scholarships offered at several of the colleges. She was also named a National Merit Finalist, awarded The Gates Scholarship and around $1 million in other scholarships and offers at other institutions.