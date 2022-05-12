L&N STEM Academy student named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A high school student in Knoxville was recognized in a group of students across the U.S. who made incredible accomplishments in academics, the arts and in technical education.
Christine Chen goes to L&N STEM Academy, and she was one of three students named in the group across the state. The other two were students in Nashville and Memphis areas.
Officials with Knox County School said Chen is planning to attend MIT in the fall, majoring in computer science. They also said she is L&N STEM Academy's valedictorian, with the highest GPA in the school's history — 4.804.
They said she was accepted in MIT, Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale, Stanford, Brown, Wesleyan, the UTK Honors Leadership Program and Vanderbilt with full-ride scholarships offered at several of the colleges. She was also named a National Merit Finalist, awarded The Gates Scholarship and around $1 million in other scholarships and offers at other institutions.
Derek Griffin was also named a Distinguished Teacher by the federal program, according to KCS.