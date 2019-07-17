Loudon County's director of schools announced he is resigning, saying it was in the 'best interest of all' following controversy that began in early 2019.

Dr. Jason Vance said he was able to reach 'mutually satisfactory terms' with the Loudon County School board for his resignation after discussions began for a potential buy out.

Below is Vance's full resignation letter:

"I thoroughly enjoyed my 8 plus years as the Director of Loudon County Schools and am extremely proud of the accomplishments my team and I achieved during that time. These accomplishments include being an Exemplary District 3 times, a level 5 district in regard to value-added, and having most of our schools named as Reward Schools. In addition, the Loudon County community was able to add over 325,000 square feet of new and renovated buildings under my leadership. Our students have thrived not only academically, but athletically earning State honors as well as State championships in various sports.

Despite these accomplishments, I felt it was in the best interest of all concerned that I resign. I am glad the Board and I were able to reach mutually satisfactory terms for my resignation. I wish Loudon County Schools the best going forward and hope that they continue my goal of always putting students first."

Vance has been the center of discussion for months and was investigated earlier this year following a conflict involving the high school basketball coach.

The investigation released in March recommended Vance be reprimanded instead of terminated from his role.

In the report, which was conducted by a Knoxville law firm, it said Dr. Vance appears to have engaged and participated in a pattern of conduct that, while well-intentioned and possibly appropriate and understandable for a person who is purely a parent, is inappropriate for an individual in his position as the Director of Schools.

The firm said it found "no legal basis" to fire Vance. It suggested Vance "receive discipline and corrective instruction."

In January 2019, nearly 200 people packed into the Loudon County Board of Education meeting in support of Loudon High School basketball coach Josh Graves. They claimed the coach had become a target of Dr. Vance.

Supporters alleged an email from Vance circulated on social media, claiming the school director was upset his son -- who plays on the basketball team -- was told by Graves last minute he wouldn't dress for a varsity game.

Many expressed concern the coach's job was in danger based on the alleged email.

Vance responded, saying Coach Graves wouldn't be fired, and that's when the director's job then became under fire.

A board member had motioned to suspend Vance indefinitely. That motion failed by a small margin.