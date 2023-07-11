Loudon County Schools offering families school supplies through the Family Resource Center

Loudon County Schools said people can scan a QR code or text 865-740-1363 to request school supplies.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County Schools said it is accepting requests for school supplies ahead of the next school year.

They posted on social media that families can scan a QR code with their cell phones to access an online form. The form asks families basic questions about their children and the kinds of supplies they need. The school system also said requests will be fulfilled through the Family Resource Center.

People can also request backpacks for the school year. They said requested supplies and backpacks will be delivered to the front officers of students' schools.