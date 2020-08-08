Loudon County Schools started welcoming students back Friday

The school district staggered the start of the school, based on students' names. Schools also took students' temperatures before entering.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Students in Loudon County started returning to school Friday, Aug. 7, as classes start in East Tennessee during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loudon County Schools offered in-person and virtual learning options. The first day of school was different for students depending on their names — anyone whose name began with A-G started school on Aug. 7 and students whose names began H-N will return to class Aug. 10. Students whose name starts O-Z goes to school Aug. 11.

Then, on Aug. 12, all students will start school, according to officials. However, they also said the schedule can be different for Pre-K and Kindergarten students.

Loudon County Schools TN Back to School schedule for in-person students. PreK and Kindergarten schedules may differ. We look forward to seeing you soon.

Masks and face coverings were optional in Loudon County Schools on Friday, but students had their temperatures checked before going to class. Students also traveled in cohort groups at North Middle School, to make sure they stayed around the same people all day and prevented the spread of COVID-19.

"They came in this morning really excited to be back," said Jodi Lowery, the school's principal. "We saw a lot of happy faces getting out of cars. Even if they had a mask on, we could tell they were still really excited and they did a great job with the temperature checks this morning ... We're just really happy to be back together in the building."