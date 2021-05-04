Loudon County Schools to return to in-person instruction for next school year

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Students in Loudon County will need to prepare for returning to the classroom next year after officials announced they would not be able to continue providing virtual learning.
They said since the State Board of Education voted not to allow school systems in Tennessee to continue using their learning plan for virtual learning, and since Loudon County Schools does not have a separate virtual learning option from the plan students would need to return to in-person instruction.
Officials said that schools operated safely and successfully this year during in-person learning, and said they looked forward to welcoming back families.
The school system was only allowed to provide remote instruction under a state-approved plan. With the new decision, students who want to continue virtual learning will need to un-enroll from their base school and enroll in an approved virtual school.