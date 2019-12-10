KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young scientists, engineers and artists put their skills to the test at West Town Mall Saturday. Muse Knoxville hosted it's third annual STEAM Carnival.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math. The carnival was a way for Muse to get kids hands-on experience in those subjects with their families.

"How adults approach these activities is a great model for their kids," said Ellie Kittrell, Executive Director of Muse Knoxville. "If they can have fun together and learn a lot of things at the same time, it really inspires a life long love of learning."

People did things like compete in robot competitions or go on a star tour at the mobile planetarium.

