KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time in nearly twenty years, March went by with no school shootings.

These findings come out as people of Virginia remember the 13th anniversary of the Virginia Tech campus shooting.

On April 16, 2007, 32 people, including the gunman, were shot and killed on that college campus.

At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in America.

"We just kept seeing the numbers of casualties pop up and that was just mind-blowing," said Virginia Tech shooting survivor Cassie Krause.

It's not the deadliest mass shooting in America anymore.

"It's just heartbreaking to know that other people are going through the same things that I went through, and it's worse," said Krause.

She was sitting in her freshman math class at Virginia Tech when the shooting happened.

Krause lost three friends that day.

"I know what it felt like to run, to call my loved ones and try to tell them I am okay, and not being able to reach some of my friends and wondering who survived and who didn't," she said.

Reports are now showing March 2020 was the first March since 2002 without a school shooting.

This is according to data from Everytown for Gun Safety, The National School Safety Center and National School Safety Security and Services.

Per this claim, shootings include suicides and shootings on campus after hours involving students or staff.

In March 2020, Everytown for Gun Safety reports seven shootings on school campuses.

Four were unintentional discharges, two occurred on college campuses but did not involve students or staff, and one was a fight between adults on a high school football field.

None of those are thus considered school shootings.

Schools across the nation were closed most of March 2020 due to the coronavirus.

School shooting survivors like Krause hope this doesn't mean bad things are to come when schools reopen.

"There hasn't been a shooting that's great, but at what cost? Is it because we're socially distancing ourselves, we can't be around each other? But does that set up for a bigger thing in the future? I don't know," said Krause.