Maryville City Schools advises newcomers to enroll early

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Parents of new Maryville students: If you want your kid to have a seat in band class or in their favorite elective, don't wait to register.

“We're scheduling right now, we're almost finalizing our middle school and high school schedules,” said Mike Winstead, Director of Maryville City Schools, said.

Although summer for kids and teens just started, Winstead advises families to enroll their kids soon, especially if you're transferring from another Tennessee district or from another state.

"It's difficult to get new kids into those electives that they want when there is limited space. If we don't know about it until the school starts, most to a lot of our electives will be full," he said.

Last year in 2020 the district welcomed more than 400 students from other districts in the state, and more than 400 out-of-state students.

“So it's not unnecessary to get started,” said Winstead.

Another concern is making sure there are enough teachers on campuses.

“Just a few kids here or there, you know, who can cause you to need an extra teacher, and you want to know that soon as you can, to get the best candidates out there,” said Winstead.

This year - Maryville city schools will start the year in person. Combined with a hot housing market in East Tennessee, Winstead said he expects even higher numbers this fall.

“Anticipating, you know, enrollment to increase two to 3% over where it was this year,” said Winstead.

To register, parents and guardians do not have to come to the school.