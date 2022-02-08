Maryville City Schools to offer virtual learning option for K-12 students in 2022-2023 school year

School leaders said the virtual learning option has been in development since before the pandemic.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville students will be able to choose between virtual learning or traditional classrooms in the 2022-2023 school year.

The Maryville City School Board approved the plan to offer virtual learning for the upcoming school year on Monday. The new virtual learning option would function as a separate school, according to Mike Winstead, the director of Maryville City Schools.

Leaders said they had been working on plans for the virtual learning option since before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they decided in the past few months to take the plans live and start offering virtual learning options for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

"I know we have students who this might be a better fit for," said Winstead. "We have some students who deal with anxiety or whatever's going on. It could be some immune-compromised situations or health issues."

They said they are now working on developing a full curriculum and staffing the virtual school. The school will function as the district's eighth school and officials said it can serve several kinds of students, as the number of students learning from home continues rising.

They said that number used to be around 85 students, but it recently rose to around 300 students in Maryville city limits. Winstead said many families reached out to say that if the school district had a virtual option, they would prefer to enroll students in it.

While the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the number of students using technology as a core part of lessons, Winstead said the school district already had a one-to-one computer deployment for students in 2014.