Maryville College announces new track and field program, new sports facility

Officials announced plans to build the Austin Coleman Piper Memorial Track on Friday and start recruiting for men's and women's track and field teams.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Students at Maryville College will soon have a chance to run as part of an athletics program, instead of just running to class.

Bryan Coker, the president of the college, announced plans on Friday to build a new sports facility with a running track. He also said that the college will start recruiting for men's and women's track and field teams, which will lift the number of varsity teams at the college to 16.

The track will be called the Austin Piper Memorial Track, named after the board chair and 1968 alumnus who passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 26 and who was a member of the track and field team as a student. It will include a turf infield for the college's current teams, according to a release.

“Those of you who knew Cole from his MC days know that track and field was a sport in which he participated and really excelled,” Coker said. “I know he would be so pleased to see this sport make a comeback here after a nearly 40-year absence, and I know he would be humbled to see his name attached to it.”

Construction is expected to cost between $2 million and $3 million and will be built next to the soccer pitch and softball field.

The college stopped offering track and field for students in 1983 but will bring it back by spring 2023, according to a release. Construction is expected to formally start in March 2022.

The last time Maryville College added a sports program was in 2009 when they created a golfing team.