Maryville College creates new logo, adds new majors for 2021-2022 school year

Some of the new programs include developmental psychology, elementary education and environmental science.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Students returned to campus at Maryville College on Wednesday, when the first classes of the fall semester began. Many of them may have noticed changes in several aspects of the college.

First, they may have noticed that the school has a new logo. Officials unveiled the new logo on Tuesday in a video posted on social media. It was created with help from a local advertising and design agency, Visual Voice. The new logo features a stylized image of the Anderson Hall bell tower, along with a roofline and mountains in the background.

Officials said it will not replace the college's athletic marks.

Maryville College President, Dr. Bryan Coker, said that the new logo is meant to show the college's commitment to its location. He said that the college is unique for having the Great Smoky Mountains in its backyard, offering special educational opportunities and amenities.

One of those opportunities includes a new program that students can choose to pursue — environmental science. It is meant to give students the skills and perspectives to approach environmental challenges. By being nearby the Great Smoky Mountains, students will have the chance to study several different ecological systems in person.

The new environmental science program is part of the Division of Natural Sciences and consists of 62-64 in biology, chemistry and related fields.

They are also offering a new major in developmental psychology, with three tracks students can pursue — child trauma and resilience, community psychology as well as relationships and sexual health. Students that choose this program usually pursue graduate studies in mental health, officials said.

Finally, they also introduced a major in elementary education. It replaces the previous major for people pursuing a career in teaching and emphasizes studying the relationship between teaching and learning so future educators can better introduce lessons to their students. The program is also meant to teach them skills to solve theoretical, practical and ethical problems associated with teaching.