"Mask, mask safety!" | Corryton Elementary principal makes face mask music video

Students returning to school can expect some new things this year. So, one East Tennessee principal rapped to old music to help them through it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Aaron Maddox, the Corryton Elementary Principal, dropped a new track Friday to help show students some of the new policies and expectations that will be in place as they return to school.

The song is a parody of Vanilla Ice's classic "Ice Ice Baby." The first lines of Maddox's song follow the same beat, — "Mask, Mask safety." He then starts to rap about how to stay safe while returning to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the music video, he explains that students will need to follow social distancing guidelines as they return. Staff also showed temperature checks at the door. Most of all, they showed how to properly wear masks and stay safe while in class.

Knox County students will be required to wear face masks as they return for the school year, along with staff and teachers, according to officials. Around a third of the student population chose to learn from home, online.