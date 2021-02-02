Masks to be encouraged in Jefferson Co. schools as part of new COVID-19 safety plan

Officials said they plan to update COVID-19 safety guidelines weekly.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Students across East Tennessee are getting ready to return to class, and educators are working to get schools ready for in-person lessons. In Jefferson County, officials said face coverings will be encouraged for students and staff for the upcoming school year.

In their COVID-19 safety guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year, officials said face coverings will also be encouraged for visitors, especially if they are unvaccinated.

They said face coverings should be appropriate for school and meet relevant parts of the dress code.

Staff will also be available in the mornings to take temperatures of any student who reports feeling unwell, or who may appear unwell. They said students should stay home if they have a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or more.

Contact tracing, isolation and quarantine responsibilities will be turned back to the health department. The school system said they would work with the local health department to help with contact tracing and manage possible COVID-19 cases.

In some cases, doctor's notes and verification from the health department will be required for an excused absence.

Jefferson County Schools are also taking part in a grant program from the state that allows schools to provide free COVID-19 testing. It will only be available to school employees and students.

Students must also get parental permission before receiving a COVID-19 test, officials said.

Social distancing will also be encouraged and seating charts will be implemented when possible to help people keep a safe distance.