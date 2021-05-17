Masks to be optional at Oak Ridge Schools starting May 28

The school board unanimously approved a recommendation from the superintendent to end the district's mask mandate starting the last day of the current school year.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Students, staff and faculty will have the option to wear masks starting May 28, but they will not be required during summer school.

Educators in Oak Ridge met Monday evening to discuss the district's mask policy. There, they unanimously approved a recommendation from the superintendent to end the district's mask mandate starting May 28 — the last day of the current school year.

Keys Fillauer, the Board of Education chairman, said masks will be optional for summer school, and through the end of the current school year, students will be able to remove their masks when they are outside.

He also said that the board hopes to keep masks optional when school starts back in July, but the district will need to wait before making a decision.