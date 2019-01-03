MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — McCreary County Schools superintendent Michael Cash has resigned from his position over an 'inappropriate' video that was sent to the school board.

Tim Crawford, the school board’s attorney, said Cash was suspended for a video that showed him engaging in inappropriate behavior with another adult on school property during school hours.

Dozens of angry parents packed into Thursday night's school board meeting in McCreary County, petitioning the board to fire superintendent Cash.

WBIR

Cash was suspended for 30 school days without pay at the beginning of February after each school board member was mailed an inappropriate video of him and another adult – who they will not name.

The school board said that video was taken by a hidden camera planted in the school.

The school board accepted Cash’s resignation Thursday night.

He’s also waived his tenure in the state of Kentucky and cannot come back as a teacher in McCreary County.

“No further action will be taken against him since he has resigned his employment completely, both as superintendent and as a teacher, and upon execution of this agreement the board will terminate the investigation of Mr. Cash," Crawford said.

Parents are still upset that Cash could be hired by another district. They also want action taken against the other person in the video.

The school board said both Cash and the other person in the video will go before the Standards Board.

Cash’s resignation is official once he’s either either been granted leave, or when June 30 of this year arrives – whichever comes first.