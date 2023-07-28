10Listens: KCS says Mill Creek Elementary to partially open on schedule

Viewers reached out to WBIR with questions surrounding Knox County Schools' newest addition — Mill Creek School.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In February 2023, Knox County School said they expected part of a new elementary school to open by the time the 2022 - 2023 school year started. They said Mill Creek Elementary School would be partially open for kindergarteners through second graders.

Children between third grade and fifth grade were expected to stay at their current school, KCS previously said.

Viewers reached out to WBIR with concerns and some said that the road to the school would not be complete in time. WBIR reached out to KCS with these questions, and a spokesperson said the school was expected to partially open on schedule, by Aug. 2023, when the school year starts.

The first day for teachers is expected to be on Aug. 1, and students are expected to go to class a week later on Aug. 8.

KCS previously said Mill Creek Elementary would fully open as a K-5 school the following school year. The school system said that even if the school building is finished by the middle of the next school year, it will still have to wait until 2024-25 to move the remaining grades in because it would need to hire new staff and school bus drivers.