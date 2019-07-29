It might be time to change the name of Mission of Hope's Pack the Bus event... let's make it pack the buses.

The annual event meant to school supplies for children in rural Appalachia continues to grow... the two buses were nearly full of supplies.

It's a big help for families who live in the mountain range who are still struggling to find work.

"The need is tremendous there, there are very few jobs available in those mountain areas, the coal mines was there primary source of employment and all of those now are closed down, it's getting worse more than anything up there, to the point where there are just no jobs available," David Burnett, with Mission of Hope, said.

If you didn't make it down there, the group will still accept school supplies at the Mission of Hope office.