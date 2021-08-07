Monroe Co. Board of Education reveals details on new school director contract

The district's new director of schools, Dr. Kristi Windsor, had taken an interim role as the director.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Board of Education met Thursday night to discuss contract details for the county's new director of schools, Dr. Kristi Windsor.

Windsor took an interim role after the board bought the previous director out of her contract in March. The decision came with a $250,000 price tag. During her 9 months leading the district, the old director helped schools get more money from the county commission, around $400,000 in total.

Windsor is expected to have a starting salary of $110,000 and the contract is expected to last 4 years.

"We just want to have school," said Windsor. "That's what we're here for,m and that's what we've been wanting to do. And we're ready to move forward. We're ready to have stability. And, to just be able to do what we all love to do, and that's teaching and serving our children and our community."

She was previously a teacher at Madisonville Intermediate School and an assistant principal and principal at Madison Middle School.