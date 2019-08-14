MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Commission approved the controversial Board of Education budget Wednesday after cuts were made in July to reduce a major deficit.

The commission meeting only lasted about 15 minutes, and before approving the budget, the commissioners addressed and set straight rumors that had been circulating around the community.

Messages and posts on social media made it seem like the commission was going to deny the proposed budget and make more cuts.

"This social media that's going around needs to be handled severely and quickly," Libby Hicks, the Director of Finance for Monroe County, said.

School Board Member Faye Green was one of those who posted. She said it was because she was concerned.

"I simply posted on Facebook today that I wanted everybody to come to this meeting because it was important that the commissioners know that people do support education and we haven't gotten any funding from our county commission in seven years, so it's made it very hard to function," Green explained.

When the Board of Education balanced its budget in July, it cut two teacher positions, according to the Director of Schools Deanna McClendon.

"We are sort of reaching a cliff where things are going up but there's no new money to pay for the cost of new items," McClendon explained.

Since then, rumors circulated saying the commission wouldn't approve the budget and they would cut other positions, too. Commissioners wanted to make it clear-- they do not balance budgets-- just approve or deny them.

"There's been a lot of false narratives that people have been saying that we have dictated that paraprofessionals will be cut and other people," Paulette Summey noted. "We can't tell the school board [to do that]."

The budget was approved unanimously. McClendon was relieved education can move forward-- and hopes more can be done in the future.

"I'm excited the budget's done. We can get about the business of academics and learning for our children," McClendon said.

McClendon also said she plans on starting to balance the budget for next year in November so they can get a head start and not be on as much of a time crunch.

There were also rumors circulating that the meeting was held in the middle of the day so teachers could not attend. Hicks said this was not true, that they had to work around the court house's schedule to have the large court room, and a decision had to be made soon to be able to submit the budget to the state by deadline.