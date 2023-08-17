Monroe County High Schools are collecting supplies for Tellico Plains

Sequoyah and Sweetwater High Schools are collecting cleaning supplies to give to students at Tellico Plains High School.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Sequoyah and Sweetwater High Schools have a county rival game on Friday. But, before the football players hit the fields, there is another competition happening.

The two schools are holding the "Clean Up on Aisle 37385" donation drive to see which school can get students and community members to bring the most cleaning supplies for Tellico Plains High School.

"So many of our kids go to church together, they attend functions together," said Brittany Lynn, a teacher at Sequoyah High School. "These kids know each other. So when they spend all that time together and then they see another one struggling, they want to help."

The drive lasts from 2:30 p.m. on Thursday to 3 p.m. on Friday.

Teachers at the school say it's no surprise students are bringing in bags full of supplies.

"We're educators, we're in this for the long game to see these students become good, functional citizens, to be community members," said Merriam Fields, a teacher. "So anything we can do to foster that community and togetherness, I mean that's why we're here."