Monroe County will soon be searching for a new director of schools after the school board voted not to renew current director Tim Blakenship's contract.

Blankenship's contract expires June 30. He was officially promoted to lead the school system in 2014 after serving as the interim director when former director Mike Lowry passed away in 2013.

At the vote Thursday, the school board said the district needed to go in a new direction after receiving a low score on the state report card.

"We would like someone who would be a little bit more outgoing with school teachers. We had a low morale situation and we'd we'd like to see that improve," board member Janie Harill said.

Blankenship said he appreciated the opportunity to serve Monroe County for the past five years and thanked his staff, saying there are no hard feelings as his term comes to an end.