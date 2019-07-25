MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — While inflation drives prices up, the Monroe County Schools budget remains flat.

"We're being asked to do more and more. And I think that you have to think about services for children are being diminished," Director of Schools DeAnna McClendon said. "And at what cost do you say, 'I understand toilet paper costs more, I understand that utilities in the school cost more?'"

Monroe County Schools are facing a $1.3 million budget deficit for this upcoming school year, but McClendon said it has planned to reduce that to about $487,000.

From there though, the school board isn't sure what it plans to do.

WBIR

The board has a meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss proposals to help decrease the deficit.

One of those proposals involves cutting some of the county's school resource officers. But, it would not cut them entirely.

"Two years ago...we made the program or the plan more robust," McClendon said. "One of the things that might be proposed - and was proposed early on - is that maybe the plan would be the basics or the minimum."

McClendon said there would be at least one SRO in every school in this instance.

Other proposals being discussed Monday include transportation, facility, and teacher cuts.