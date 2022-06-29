Monroe County Schools losing bus drivers over contract negotiations

The old contract included a $400 monthly stipend and roughly $1.38 per seat per bus per day. The new contract removes the stipend, but gives 3% seat-rate raise.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County Schools could be in trouble for the upcoming school year. They may not have enough bus drivers for all the necessary routes to take kids to school.

Katherine Baker is one of the school bus contractors who are stepping back this year. Her company ran 11 routes for the district and has been for the last 7 years.

"In order to get me back, I would have to have a raise," Baker said.

Several companies are not renewing their contracts because they say the school isn't willing to raise their pay rates to the amount necessary to stay in business.

The school district awarded seven contracts at the transportation committee meeting on Wednesday. However, Baker said there used to be about 50 contracts. The vast majority did not re-apply.

The school changed up the way in which they plan to pay contractors.

The old contract included a $400 monthly stipend per bus and roughly $1.38 per seat per bus per day.

The new contract would remove that stipend in exchange for increasing that per-seat pay to $1.71.

"Now, I'm only getting $15 a bus, at the end of the month, is what my raise is. That's not enough to stay in business," Baker said.

She points to rising costs of operation as being a big factor in her decision, too. Wages are rising, same with gas prices and equipment costs.

Other contractors agree that the business is getting too expensive to make any profit, especially on a tight budget.

"The diesel price going up is one of our big problems. Yeah. Because you've got to cover for that. And your drivers, you want to take care of them too," said Athelene Britton.

She has been a contractor for 42 years and runs nine routes for the district.

Britton also said she is not reapplying to drive for the school district.

Members of the school district's Transportation Committee denied a request to interview after the meeting.

In a statement released to 10news on June 20, the district said "Never has the intent of the Monroe School District been to discontinue bus service, and that is not the desire of the district at this time."

Some of the contractors think it's too late. Baker said she won't re-apply unless there are some serious changes in the negotiations.