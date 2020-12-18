More KCS virtual students could end up in the QuEST program

School leaders released a statement in October. They also note some students may have different teachers.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 5,000 Knox County families asked to switch from virtual to in-person, while a little over a thousand wanted to go online.

But that could also mean changes for families who were already virtual like Wendy Wyatt's.

"I know for a fact my 3rd grader will switch to 100% QuEST," she said.

KCS virtual students are either in a virtual classroom with a teacher or the QuEST program, which is more self-paced and with some live instruction.

"Which elementary is a little bit different," Wyatt said.

It is something we've seen parents discuss online so we clarified with Knox County Schools. The school system referred us to information it released in October.

"Our goal is to minimize disruptions to teacher and student schedules for the spring semester. However, due to the expected number of student transitions, it is possible that some students who stay in virtual learning may be moved into the district’s QuEST program, particularly if their base school sees a reduction in its virtual enrollment. Additionally, there is no guarantee that students in either in-person or virtual learning will have the same teacher or have access to the same course offerings."

Wyatt said both will happen to her son.

"He loses his encore teachers and that's rough on a third-grader," she explained.

She is a nurse, has three kids and they are all virtual. Though her daughter's experience with QuEST this fall wasn't great she said it hasn't been all bad.

"We have been very fortunate with the Knox County School System," she said. "These people show up."

But she also understands that some families have a different experience.

"We are fortunate...as a nurse, I can work nights and weekends and be here for technical support," she said. "Not everyone has that."

Through all the change Wyatt believes they will make it work.

"We're nervous but on the same token we've been virtual all fall," she said. "His school needed the teacher and I get that but it's just frustrating...it's scary."