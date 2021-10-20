More students are leaving Knox County Schools

School officials say 442 students registered as new home school students since the start of the fall semester.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knox County Schools said it is seeing more students leaving the district.

This comes during the ongoing battle between KCS and the courts about mask mandates. The school board voted not to require masks last month.

School officials said 18 students unenrolled in the district.

Compared to when a federal judge ordered the schools to implement the mask mandate, that’s when 89 students unenrolled by the following Tuesday. From August 9 to October 1, 2021, 10News was told 442 students registered as new home school students.

Since the beginning, there's been a divide among parents either for or against the mask mandate. For some, that means pulling their kids out of school. Parents who've been at the forefront of the fight against the mask mandate in Knox County Schools are preparing for the next step.

Knox County mom Cyndi Collins doesn't think the mask mandate is fair.

"It's about time people stand up and go against this," she said. "We're going to get rid of these that are not standing up and supporting our kids.”

"We are the majority and three to four students can't make a whole difference for these other kids," Collins said. She wants a special session to re-address the policy. "Everybody has a right to speak out. Have their voice heard. I appreciate the people who are fighting for their kids. Appreciate me fighting for mine.”

East Tennessee lawmakers will take another look at tackling Covid-19 restrictions. Representative Gloria Johnson said she doesn't want to see a special session though. "It's very distressing. And now we're going to have a special session that is going to be more about preventing the good things to happen that will stop the virus,” she said.

But workers like Eva Brown hope to see changes in the vaccine requirements at work. "Stop violating our constitutional rights," she said.