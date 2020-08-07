Watch Live: Knox Co. school reopening task force meets after more than 11K parents respond to survey

That survey is now closed, and the feedback will help school officials shape the virtual learning experience.

More than 11,000 parents responded to a survey seeking input about virtual learning this fall for Knox County students.

While the school system hopes to return to in-person learning, officials know that some parents will be hesitant to send their kids to school while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The system intends to have a virtual option for those students, and asked parents who thought they would likely utilize that option to fill out a survey to get their input.

That survey is now closed, and the feedback will help school officials shape the virtual learning experience.

“I’m very grateful to everyone who responded to our survey regarding a virtual learning option in the fall. More than 11,000 responses, representing approximately 20% of our student population, were submitted by families who expressed interest in this virtual option," said Superintendent Bob Thomas in a statement.

Thomas said participation in the survey is not binding, and they know not everyone will enroll in the option, but all the feedback has been instrumental in the decision-making process about staffing and resources.

Thomas plans to present a reopening plan to the Board of Education on July 15.

"At that time, the district will provide details about topics including the virtual option; health and safety protocols; and technology," Thomas said.

Board members will hear from the school reopening task force in a work session on July 8.